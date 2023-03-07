FLORENCE — Members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating the death of a 19-year-old male who was arrested by Florence Police Saturday night and died a few hours after police took the man, who was having “a medical episode of some type,” to the hospital.
Police Chief Ron Tyler said units were called to Court Street in downtown Florence shortly before 10 p.m. regarding a disorderly individual.
When police arrived they found the 19-year-old in the middle of the street. They took him into custody and drove him to the Lauderdale County Detention Center, which is less than a mile away. During the booking process, officers and jail staff believe the man began having a medical episode.
An ambulance was called to the detention center where medical personnel attempted to treat the male around 10:35 p.m., but he was uncooperative.
Police then took the man to North Alabama Medical Center’s emergency department for treatment. He was pronounced dead at 1:30 a.m.
Lauderdale County Corner Kim Jones identified the man as Dustin Porter of Winfield.
Court documents show he had been sentenced to two years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a controlled substance in May 2022.
His suspended sentence was later revoked after he was arrested and charged with DUI on July 18, 2022, by Winfield Police. He was then sentenced to two years of Community Corrections on Sept. 8, 2022.
“Based on my own review, it is my belief that the original, triggering event occurred prior to officers’ initial contact with the subject,” Tyler said. “Then, while in our custody, the individuals physical well being began to deteriorate. At that point, medical attention was summoned. No harm occurred to the individual while he was under our control and in our care.”
Since Porter was in police custody at the time of the “medical episode,” ALEA was asked to conduct a formal death investigation.
“I would assume the focus on their investigation will be from the time our officers arrived on scene until the male arrived at the hospital," Tyler said. "Ultimately, they will determine the scope of the investigation. It is now our duty to fully cooperate and make all persons and evidence available to them while they complete their investigation.”
