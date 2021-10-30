TUSCUMBIA — A FedEx worker is in critical condition at a north Mississippi medical center after being struck by a vehicle last Saturday morning while making a delivery in Tuscumbia.
top story
ALEA investigating delivery driver struck by a vehicle in Tuscumbia
- By Kevin Taylor City Editor
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Brandy Risner: Husband's legacy and K-9 bring comfort in grief
- Melanie Hale Harding and Peggy Hale
- Tina Mellott
- Killen man facing drug trafficking charge
- 2021 Alabama high school football playoff pairings
- Edith Susanne Smith
- Dewana Roberts
- Tyler Counts
- Parole denied for attempted murder convict
- John Chowning
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Solar farm energy is costly alternative (1)
- Colbert grand jury to hear kicked, killed puppy case (1)
- DA: Martin should not have been free (1)
- Ivey directs agencies to resist COVID vaccination mandate (1)
- Allen Thornton HOSA club raises autism awareness and funds for Luv Michael (1)
- Alabama Senate passes $1.3B prison construction plan (1)
- Legislature buries head in sand on criticism (1)
- Low scores have state leaders looking for options (1)
- White House actions raise questions (1)
- Ivey calls for special session to set district lines (1)
- High school football: Game previews for Oct. 14-15 (1)
- Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.