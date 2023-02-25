Yield to the Right graphic
Buy Now

ALEA provided a graphic of what a motorist should do when an emergency vehicle approaches with its lights flashing. [COURTESY]

 By Bernie Delinski Staff Writer

MONTGOMERY — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is stressing the importance of motorists pulling over to the right when emergency vehicles are approaching them with with emergency lights on.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

bernie.delinski@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5739. Twitter @TD_BDelinski

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.