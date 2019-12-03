FLORENCE — The United Way of Northwest Alabama is taking Giving Tuesday to the next level with proceeds from a Christmas ornament fundraiser going on now.
United Way Community Impact Director Kerry Del Pizzo said the agency is selling train ornaments through the holidays in hopes of contributing even more resources to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, a Success by 6- sponsored program.
Del Pizzo said 100% of the proceeds from ornament sales will go to the program.
Success by 6 director Laketta Williams said the year-round program provides books and reading materials to children ages birth through 5 years old, in an effort to give them an early start to success.
She said she hopes the ornament sale will generate at least $1,000 to afford more children from the waiting list the opportunity to join the program.
Ornaments are $30 each and may be purchased at the United Way of Northwest Alabama office, 118 E. Mobile Street, Suite 300 in Florence or ordered online at uwnwal.org. When ordering online, choose the ornament sale tab.
Del Pizzo said the ornaments, when given as gifts, come with a card for the recipient.
