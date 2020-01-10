FLORENCE — Downtown Florence Alliance officials said some tweaks could be made to First Fridays events this year.
Director Stephanie Vess told the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Board about plans for the upcoming season.
"We are trying to revamp a lot of things that are going on with this event," Vess said.
The events still will be downtown on the first Friday of each month.
The first event connected to First Fridays will be March 6 at Shoals Theatre with the first Friends of First Fridays.
"It's like a vendor appreciation and information event," Vess said. "Anyone interested in participating, whether you want to be a vendor, nonprofit, sponsor or downtown business that's wanting more information, can come to the event."
It is free and open to the public.
After that, First Fridays return to the streets downtown. She said organizers are looking for ways to increase the family friendly atmosphere of First Fridays, including having a Kids Zone and a trackless train that travels throughout the festival area.
Alliance board member Jackie Hendrix, who attended the meeting, said the board has discussed First Fridays a great deal.
"We've got a good board — an enthusiastic board," Hendrix said. "We want to make First Fridays more of an experience so people will want to come into Florence from other areas."
He said that could include a theme for each event.
Hendrix said Downtown Florence Alliance has additional ideas, including working with organizations such as Master Gardeners and the city's Beautification Board on spring landscaping.
"We want people to say, 'You've got to come to downtown Florence and see the flowers,'" Hendrix said.
Vess said "Movies in the Park" will resume March 28 at Wilson Park, and will continue on the last Saturday of each month through July 25. That final movie night will have a "date night theme."
Vess said members also are working on a book about downtown properties, as well as a map of all properties within the 37-block Main Street area.
She said the Christmas parade is set for Dec. 10 and will be called the "Christmas Parade of Lights."
"We're hoping that bright, colorful theme will carry throughout the event," Vess said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.