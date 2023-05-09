MUSCLE SHOALS — The city is conducting an investigation into an altercation between the the city's park and recreation director and the Muscle Shoals High School head baseball coach.
The incident, which took place at the Gattman Park ball fields on Thursday, was between Parks and Recreation Department Director Rusty Wheeles and baseball coach Blake Beck.
According social media accounts, the incident was observed by other people in the park, and video was taken and shared online. Wheeles' wife was also reportedly involved in the altercation and shot cell phone video of the incident.
Wheeles said Monday he could not comment on the incident at this time.
"The city is doing an investigation right now and we were told by the mayor we could not comment until after the investigation is done," Wheeles said. "I am not going to comment at this time."
In August, several supporters of the baseball team discussed the condition of the baseball fields with the city council.
The ball fields at Gattman Park are used primarily for youth baseball games, but are also used by the Muscle Shoals High School baseball team for its games.
Muscle Shoals Superintendent of Education Chad Holden said he is aware of the altercation and it is being addressed.
"I was made aware of the incident on Thursday night after it occurred," Holden said Monday. "The high school principal and I are still looking into what transpired, and specifically what escalated the exchange between the coach and the parks director and his wife."
According to a social media account of the incident, Wheeles' wife shot cell phone video of the exchange between Beck and her husband.
"The video the park director and his wife filmed and posted to social media is the only video I have seen," Holden said. "If other video exists, I've not seen it."
Holden said he is also having conversations with Muscle Shoals Mayor Mike Lockhart.
"Dr. Holden is correct," Lockhart texted when asked to confirm and comment on the investigation.
He did not indicate who at the city level is conducting the investigation.
A text message asking Police Chief Clint Reck if the police department is investigating the incident was not returned.
City Attorney Marcel Black said Monday he is not involved in the investigation.
Beck, a native of Hamilton, was hired to run the Muscle Shoals High School baseball team in May 2022.
