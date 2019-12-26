FLORENCE — Ken Sabasky only had to look an hour east of the Shoals to decide to open an American Thrift Store in Florence.
"I'll bet 1,000 of our customers for the Decatur store are from the Florence area," said Sabasky, president and CEO of America's Thrift Stores.
He is in the process of preparing a location at 990 Cox Creek Parkway with the goal of a spring opening. The location is in the same building as Workout Anytime Florence at the Cloverdale Road intersection.
"We will most likely open sometime in April, and will be hiring 80 to 100 people," Sabasky said. "Our job fair will be sometime in February."
The 45,000-square-foot building will include about 30,000 square feet of retail space, he said.
"We look forward to being part of the Florence community," Sabasky said. "We have been in Decatur for eight to 10 years and we're familiar with the Shoals, and actually have customers and employees who live in the Shoals.
"When we looked at the demographics of the area, and looked at the competition, it made sense to add a store in Florence. We also will add a store in Huntsville sometime in the future."
He said America's Thrift prides itself in the appearance of its stores.
"There's not going to be another store like ours as a thrift store," Sabasky said. "It's more like a T.J. Maxx as opposed to a dark, dank, dusty thrift store."
The store's clientele tends to be diverse, he said.
"We have the obvious need-to shoppers who shop to stretch a dollar as much as they can, but the greatest percentage of customers is a woman who's 40-plus and has a household income of $75,000 to $80,000," Sabasky said. "That's the person who has disposable income and enjoys the treasure-hunt experience of going into a thrift store."
This will be the 20th America's Thrift Store location, including the 13th in Alabama, he said. The 33-year-old company also has locations in Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana.
The company is known for supporting charities with a specific cause in each state, Sabasky said. The Alabama cause is the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which will be the focus of the Florence store.
The causes in other states include Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for Georgia; Louisiana Adult and Teen Challenge for Louisiana; Home of Grace for Mississippi; and Adult and Teen Challenge Midsouth for Tennessee.
