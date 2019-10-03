The Shoals hit 100 degrees Wednesday, marking the first time ever that triple digits have been recorded in October.
According to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville, the Shoals officially hit 100 degrees late Wednesday afternoon. The previous high temperature for October in the Shoals was 99 degrees, which was set on Oct. 4, 1908.
Wednesday also was the third straight day the Shoals hit a record high temperature for the date, as a high pressure ridge continues to park over the eastern half of the nation. The previous record for Wednesday's date was 93 degrees, set in 1903.
Tuesday's high of 99 degrees shattered the previous record of 92, set in 1941, according to weather service data. Monday's high of 98 broke the previous mark of 94, set several times, most recently in 1933.
Sunday's high of 97 tied the record that had been reached in 1904, according to the data. In fact, the Shoals has tied or broken records for high temperatures nine of the past 22 days, and could break a record today, forecasters said.
Weather service meteorologist Ashley Ravenscraft said the forecast calls for a high of 97 degrees, and it's possible it could exceed that. The record for today's date is 97 degrees, set in 1903.
Ravenscraft said there is a larger issue than the temperatures. Only .11 of an inch of rainfall fell in September, far below the normal average of 3.72 inches.
The dry conditions across the state have prompted the Alabama Forestry Commission to issue a fire alert.
"It's October and we're still messaging heat safety, but the other thing, with it being so dry, a number of fires are being started by accident, because maybe somebody isn't aware of the fire danger being elevated and maybe will flick a cigarette out the window," Ravenscraft said.
She said the weather service's Climate Prediction Center anticipates above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation in its 8- to 14-day forecast.
The good news: It's not expected to be quite as hot as it has been in recent weeks.
Friday's high is expected to reach the upper 80s, while Saturday's will be near 93, according to the forecast. Things cool off somewhat Sunday with a high near 85 and a 50 percent chance of rain.
An autumn feel is expected to move in next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s Monday through Wednesday, the forecast states.
