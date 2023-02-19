FLORENCE — Tim Anerton's interest in firefighting started as a child, although he admits he didn't exactly display it in the right manner initially.
"When I was in second grade, I lived in Clements and the neighbor's house caught on fire in the middle of the night," he said. "Watching the firefighters work amazed me."
So, the next day Anerton told his Clements Elementary School classmates stories about seeing the firefighters in action. He wanted them to see it first hand, and he wanted to watch them again.
"So, I pulled the fire alarm at school so they would come back," he said.
Anerton said he can laugh about it today, but things "did not go well" on that day.
His admiration of firefighters and interest in the profession never went away. It turned into a career that now has earned him the position of Florence fire chief.
Anerton, 51, has only been chief for a couple of weeks, but said this is a dream job.
He replaced Jeff Perkins, who retired due to health issues.
"I love what I do, love fire service and am proud of the men in this department and proud of what they do," he said. "I'm lucky to be able to work with them."
Anerton had been interim fire chief for nearly nine months before earning the full-time position.
"So, I had the opportunity to get my feet wet," he said.
Anerton started his career as a volunteer for the Greenhill Volunteer Fire Department, and 36 years later, he still volunteers with them.
He went on to join the Sheffield Fire Department before moving on to Florence 21 years ago, being promoted to deputy chief 10 years ago.
One of his goals as chief is to bring the department up to full staff.
"If we're at full staff, we'll have 94 personnel," Anerton said.
He said fire departments across the nation are having difficulty keeping a full staff. Florence recently hired nine recruits, who are preparing to go through fire college. If they all make it through, there still would be seven openings to fill to get to 94.
"Staffing levels have been a concern for emergency agencies as a whole, and certainly we've experienced it as well," Anerton said.
He said he also is trying to finalize a 5- to 10-year capital budget plan.
The department plans to build a new Station 4, which currently is at 3502 Huntsville Road.
"We also are discussing replacing and relocating Station 2," Anerton said.
Station 2 is at 3722 Florence Blvd. in front of the property being developed into the Lauderdale County Agricultural Center. He said they want to bring it farther into town to help with response times.
Anerton said they recently placed an order on a new fire truck.
He said the department works for the public, and as chief he strives to do all he can to assist in serving Florence residents and his staff.
"I have an open-door policy toward employees and the public," Anerton said. "I try to do a lot more listening than I do talking."
