FLORENCE — The Shoals has a large welcome mat ready this weekend with some 450 anglers and 50 people from tourist groups in town.
The Collegiate Bass Fishing Series is hosting “Pickwick Slam” presented by Evolution Fishing today and Sunday.
Tyler Dolan, sales manager of Travel Trade and Sport for Florence-Lauderdale Tourism, said the tournament includes 225 boats with two anglers per boat.
Dolan said Pickwick Lake is popular with the collegiate series.
"This tournament comes back year after year," he said. "As always, there will be people here from all across the country fishing."
He said many anglers have been here since Wednesday to practice and find good locations.
"There will definitely be around a quarter of a million dollars coming into the area this weekend between food, gas and hotels," Dolan said. "It's huge for the community, having this many people in here. It's something we definitely try to take advantage of as much as possible."
The tournament provides more than $25,000 in angler-related prizes for 1st through 20th places, according to the collegiate series.
McFarland Park and Pickwick Lake will also be busy for the next few weekends.
The Smoke on the Water Festival and barbecue contest is next weekend, a Major League Fishing tournament is the weekend of May 6, and an Alabama Bass Trail tournament is the weekend of May 13.
Meanwhile, various tour groups are in the Shoals, including about 25 travel writers on hand to check out the area.
Dolan said Florence-Lauderdale Tourism, Colbert county Tourism and the state tourism office have been working together in those efforts.
"It's been a great partnership with everyone," he said. "It's going great, and they are loving the area."
