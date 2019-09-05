FLORENCE — Anyone considering adopting a dog or cat has an additional incentive to do so through this weekend.
Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is waiving adoption fees through Sunday in an effort to reduce the increasing number of dogs and cats in the facility, Director Cheryl Jones said.
"We're nearing capacity and want to be able to move as many out as we can," Jones said.
She said the facility has capacity for more than 300 animals, and currently has more than 100 dogs and 150 cats.
"It's been a really heavy year for cats," Jones said.
The facility at 3240 Roberson Road opened in May and is larger than the previous shelter. That one had some 20 cat cages, while the new one has approximately 180, she said.
Animal Services officials try to keep the center as close to no-kill as possible, making that only a last resort.
"This is our first resort, is waive adoptions," Jones said. "We don't want to have to euthanize. We'd rather have an event and encourage some people to come.
"We have seen an increase in the number of animals we've gotten in since we've been here. We can easily end up with 100 animals a week that come in, so we have to figure out how to have 100 animals that go out."
To date, the facility has taken in 2,022 animals, according to data provided by Jones. Of those, 965 have been adopted, 93 returned to their owner, 502 transferred out and 15 serviced out. In addition, 120 have been euthanized and 71 have died, she said.
The facility works with rescue partners, including two major groups – Felines and Canines, and the Brown Dog Coalition, Jones said.
The nearly 13,000-square-foot facility cost some $3 million with the city paying $2 million and Lauderdale County $1 million, officials said. It replaced the 30-year-old 4,000-square-foot one at 702 E. College St.
