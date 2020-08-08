FLORENCE — Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services received hundreds of pounds of dog food and cat food during a recent "Stock the Shelter" event at Edgemont Pocket Park, City Councilwoman Michelle Eubanks said.
Shelter Director Cheryl Jones said they received 250 pounds of dry food for dogs and cats and 10 cases of wet food, as well as a couple of bowls and dog beds.
Jones said most of the food they receive is donated, so she is grateful for the results of the drive.
"We can really go through 500 pounds of dry food a week," she said. "We're lucky that most of what we need is donated. The community steps up."
She said many cats they get need the nutrients in wet food, so she was glad to received that.
"Wet food is really good for them," Jones said. "It helps them put on some weight if they're skinny."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.