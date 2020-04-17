FLORENCE — Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is asking the public to avoid surrendering healthy animals during the coronavirus crisis.
Director Cheryl Jones said they are trying to keep the facility's animal population low for several reasons.
Jones said they are trying to reduce the potential of animals coming in from homes where the virus is present. In addition, if someone on staff contracts the virus, there is the potential that it could cause a staffing issue that would make it difficult to handle all duties at the facility.
The National Animal Control Association has advised shelters to reduce intake to mitigate any impact of COVID-19.
Also, much is not known about COVID-19, and researchers are exploring its potential to spread among animals.
"We're asking owners who want to surrender their pets, but aren't facing an immediate crisis, to hold off for four weeks and surrender at a later date," Jones said. "For pet owners who need to surrender immediately, they must contact the shelter to make an appointment."
She said they have not had a case involving a pet from a house that has someone with coronavirus, but if they do they would isolate the pet.
Animal Services is open by appointment only by calling 256-760-6676.
"We're still doing adoptions by appointment," Jones said. "We're still trying to keep them moving, any ones that we get in."
She said there currently are fewer than 100 animals at the shelter, so they have plenty of space, but want to be prepared if there is a surge.
"We've worked hard to get it in as good of shape as possible, because you never know what's going to come tomorrow," Jones said.
The shelter is holding a special adoption opportunity beginning May 9 that will have a $25 fee that includes spaying or neutering, a rabies shot and a microchip, she said.
The agency also is looking for anyone who wants to foster animals during this stretch, Jones said. They provide food for the pets, and are asking for volunteers to help with the purchase of pet food.
