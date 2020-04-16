FLORENCE — They've become common scenes as you come into Florence off O'Neal Bridge.
To the right are barriers preventing drivers from exiting Mitchell Boulevard onto the flooded Coffee Road at the underpass.
To the left are floodwaters covering a large area of McFarland Park.
The Tennessee River at Florence is above flood stage and is expected to remain that way until Saturday, according to the National Weather Service office in Huntsville. Until then, the weather service has a flood warning for the river.
Katie Magee, meteorologist for the weather service, said if the flooding continues into Saturday, it would mean the river at Florence will have flooded on 33 days in 2020. Saturday is the 109th day of the calendar year.
After peaking at 21.39 inches at 2 p.m. Wednesday, the river has started slowly dropping and is expected to be below 21 feet, but above 20 feet today. The water level should continue dropping Friday before falling below the 18-foot flood stage Saturday morning, according to the weather service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service.
The Shoals has received 33.69 inches of rainfall thusfar in 2020, according to weather service data. That is 17.47 inches above the normal amount for this date.
Total rainfall from January to March was 29.39 inches, which set the Shoals record for the highest total for the first three months of the year, according to the weather service.
"We were looking the other day at how much extra rainfall we've had and it's unreal," said George Grabryan, director of the Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency.
Grabryan said it is important to stay off the river while it is flooding, and he is thankful things have been quiet.
"We haven't had the water calls that we have had in the past during floods," he said. "We have wonderful water here, but it's a whole lot safer when it's at normal pool."
The 21.39-inch river mark is the 26th highest the river has crested at Florence since the weather service started keeping records in the late 1800s, according to the data.
The river crested at 25.49 feet on Feb. 13, which is the ninth-highest mark ever recorded, according to weather service data.
After subsiding it flooded again in March and crested at 22 feet on March 26, which is the 19th-highest mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.