Alabama’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.7% in November, a new record low for the state. That’s down from 2.8% in October and 3.8% in November 2018.
“For seven months in a row now, we have announced record-breaking jobs numbers in Alabama,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a written release this morning. “We are consistently seeing yearly drops that are the highest in the nation. Our jobs count continues to break records and beat expectations. More than 80,000 Alabamians are working today that weren’t last year. All this data combines to paint a picture of economic health in Alabama. We have one more month to report on for 2019, but it’s certainly shaping up to be a banner year!”
November’s rate represents 2,203,495 employed persons, a new record high, and represents an over-the-year increase of 82,609, according to the press release from the Alabama Department of Labor.
According to Labor, 61,963 people were counted as unemployed, a new record low, down from 83,298 in November 2018.
In Lauderdale County, 1,122 people were unemployed and the county's unemployment rate was 2.6%.
Colbert County's unemployment rate was 3% with 714 unemployed individuals reported.
In Franklin County there were 336 people unemployed for a jobless rate of 2.3%.
“The number of jobs our economy is supporting is, yet again, at a record high,” Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said. “We’ve seen a gain of more than 50,000 jobs since this time last year.”
Wages also increased, both over-the-month and over-the-year. Average weekly earnings in November were $863.11, up $1.06 from October, and up $21.56 from November 2018, according to Labor.
Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby, 1.8%; Marshall County, 2%; and Limestone and Madison counties at 2.1%.
Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County, 6.3%, Clarke County, 4.8%, and Greene and Lowndes counties at 4.7%.
