The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has overturned a circuit court decision that had suppressed evidence from a computer used by a man facing more than 6,000 child pornography charges.
Jeffrey Dale Hunt is indicted on 4,378 counts of possession of child pornography and 2,169 counts of production of child pornography, authorities said.
The indictments were issued in 2017 and 2018. Hunt was placed in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $10 million cash bond.
Florence police said he is accused of producing the pornography at his residence while he was living in Florence on Wilson Avenue. Local children were among victims in the case.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Circuit Court Judge Gil Self had ruled that a computer could not be allowed into evidence because it was seized by a Lauderdale County law enforcement officer from a Colbert County location where Hunt worked.
"The judge said the investigator should have gotten a Colbert County deputy to accompany him on a search warrant," Connolly said. "We have respectfully disagreed with Judge Self's decision."
The Lauderdale officer had obtained a search warrant from Colbert County that allowed him to take possession of the computer, Connolly said.
He said the appeals court ruled Friday that you do not need to be accompanied by an officer in the county where you are executing the warrant if a judge from that county had signed the warrant.
"We appreciate the work of Alabama Attorney General's office in pursuing the appeal on our behalf," Connolly said.
He said they intend to move forward with the case, but anticipate the defense will appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court.
