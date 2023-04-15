TUSCUMBIA — The Shoals Metropolitan Planning Organization approved a project last week that will provide new transport vans for the Arc of the Shoals.
The vans are used to transport clients to the center, to jobs, to go grocery shopping and other trips.
"They're on order and we're waiting on them," Arc of the Shoals Executive Director Mike Stamps said of the vehicles.
He said the vans are somewhat similar to a standard passenger van, but some are modified to accommodate people in wheelchairs.
"Some of these are really neat," Stamps said. "They can carry two wheelchairs back to back. The chairs can fold up on the walls."
He said it's not uncommon for ARC of the Shoals clients to have mobility issues.
The vans will help transport the 26 individuals who live at the Arc of the Shoals, and the 16 who live in various group homes in the Shoals, Stamps said.
He said from March 10, 2022, to March 10, 2023, there were 624 doctor visits made for those 26 individuals who live at the center in Tuscumbia.
"Their life is supposed to be like ours," Stamps said.
He said the vans are just a part of the vehicles the Arc manages.
According to Joseph Holt, director of Planning and Transportation for the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments, NACOLG is under contract with the ARC of the Shoals to provide transportation services.
Holt said the money to purchase the vehicles is provided through the Federal Transit Administration Section 5310, Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program.
"This is a section 5310 application through (the Alabama Department of Transportation," Holt said. "This is not an MPO project or MPO funds, but something that runs through the MPO to get on the TIP so that it can then be on the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP)."
The MPO approved the addition of the project to the TIP during its April 6 meeting.
The estimated cost of the vehicles is $317,715. Stamps said the ARC of the Shoals will provide a 20% match, or roughly $67,000 toward the project.
