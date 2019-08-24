FLORENCE — An archaeologist will give a presentation Sunday on the Florence Indian Mound as part of a series of lectures sponsored by the Florence Indian Mound Museum and Tennessee Valley Authority.
Hunter B. Johnson will give the talk from 2 to 3 p.m. at the museum, 1028 S. Court St.
Johnson has been an archaeologist for more than 25 years. His articles have been published in the Journal of Alabama Archaeology, Mississippi Archaeology, Southeastern Archaeology, University of Alabama Press and University of Tennessee Press, according to an announcement from the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism office.
He was principal investigator over more than 700 cultural resource management projects throughout the South, and he has worked at the Winterville Mounds, Cotton Mounds, Anna Mounds, and Hyland Mound in Mississippi, and Moundville, Bottle Creek, Florence Mound and Oakville Mounds in Alabama.
