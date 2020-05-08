An arctic front is plunging into the Shoals and taking temperatures down with it, as a record low in the upper 30s is possible tonight.
The National Weather Service is calling for a chilly, breezy day today, starting with showers and bringing falling temperatures throughout the day.
"We're going to get an early round of showers going into the morning and midday," weather service meteorologist Laurel McCoy said. "What's going to come in behind that is some arctic air coming in from Canada. That's going to bring our temperatures down well below normal.
"Our high will be about 65 degrees and that's going to be in the morning. It might even be in the 50s by the afternoon."
Winds will be 15 to 20 mph out of the northwest this afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph, according to the forecast. Tonight's low will be near 38 degrees with a northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.
If the overnight low reaches 38 by Saturday morning, that would tie a more than 100-year-old record. The record for Saturday's date was 38 degrees, set in 1917, according to weather service data.
McCoy said frost is possible at some locations, particularly in more rural areas and along the Tennessee River.
Saturday's high will only reach near 61 degrees, according to the weather service. The low Saturday night will be near 39.
McCoy said the temperatures could be a shock to the system.
"It's been so nice," she said. "We've been in the 80s and now this happens."
After this arctic front, things will warm up somewhat with a high near 70 Sunday and a low near 45.
The normal high for today's date is 79 with the normal low at 57, according to the weather service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.