Some area firefighters responded to a call for help from Etowah County in battling what is being called one of that county's largest fires ever.
The fire was still burning Wednesday and reportedly was about 90 percent contained, officials said.
The Gadsden Warehousing facility (that houses various paper products) in Attalla caught fire Monday and local departments throughout the county and neighboring counties began working around the clock to extinguish the blaze.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and fire officials in Etowah County said that answer may not come quickly.
After fighting the fire for more than 24 hours and exhausting local personnel, a mutual aid alert went out around the state requesting help from other agencies in the form of manpower only.
Locally, fire departments in Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Florence and Russellville sent firefighters to help relieve those local departments.
Attalla is approximately 120 miles from the Shoals.
Muscle Shoals Fire Chief Shawn Malone said his department got the call around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday from the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency.
"Our guys were needed for ladder work, aerial streams and whatever else cropped up," Malone said. "We put the call out and pretty quickly got together a team of nine of us. It was about relieving those guys in this terrible heat. It's brutal out there and the heat is what's getting them."
The team from Muscle Shoals arrived about noon in Attalla and arrived back home at 7:30 p.m.
"The building was already collapsed when we got there which is what makes it hard to get water to the area for fully extinguishing the fire," Malone said. "We've dealt with this type fire before but on a smaller scale. It may take weeks to get this fire fully extinguished. Hopefully, the weather will break so they can recycle their own personnel, but in this heat they've got to have help and a lot of it."
Colbert EMA Director Michael David Smith said more than 150 firefighters using 75 pieces of assorted apparatus assisted in fighting the blaze.
"The local firefighters were mainly swapping placed with other firefighters at the scene so they could get some rest," Smith said. "We offered to put another crew together to assist on Wednesday but we didn't hear from officials in Attalla. I know they'd do the same for us."
Smith added that firefighters were using a track hoe to dig into the burned warehouse to reach the center, where the fire was still burning.
Malone said in his 25-year career he's never been on a scene with 65 departments and, "they've done a great job organizing the whole thing."
He said the Shoals area has always provided good, local mutual aid adding that this is the farthest his department has traveled to give aid for a fire.
