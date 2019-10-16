The inaugural class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute has two local connections with an official at the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments (NACOLG) and a university employee among the 40-member group.
Jesse Turner, of NACOLG, who also is mayor of Loretto, Tennessee, and Steven Puckett, the University of North Alabama's Business and Community outreach director and lecturer in management, participated in the first training class.
The leadership institute is a nine-month Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) program involving seminars in building skills, best-practice reviews, field visits, mentoring and networking, according to a release from the ARC.
It includes six seminars throughout the region, with the first being a four-day event in Morehead, Kentucky, next week.
The ARC is a federal economic development agency that includes 13 states and 420 counties throughout the Appalachian Region.
Turner, who previously was the transportation planning program director for NACOLG, oversees the public transit system as well as transportation, recreational and regional planning programs for the agency.
He is in his second term as Loretto mayor, and has a bachelor's degree in professional geography.
Turner said he believes being a mayor and a planning professional helped prepare him for the training.
"Both of those things have been complementary of each other," he said. "I could have never become mayor without the experience in working with the community and economic development."
Turner said the institute provides opportunities to exchange ideas from a variety of states that extend as far north as New York.
"We're definitely a diverse 13 states," he said. "Each of use have our own unique opportunities and challenges. That's something I look forward to hearing about."
He said the institute is the latest in a lengthy list of ARC services.
"ARC does so much for our region," Turner said. "It's a very unique development source."
Class members who complete the institute program become part of a peer working group called the Appalachian Leadership Institute Network, ARC officials said.
Turner and Puckett were selected among 180 applicants.
According to the ARC, the group is tasked with designing proposals for five projects, which it lists as:
• Integrating community assets into long-lasting economic development strategies
• Identifying resources available to spur economic development
• Locating and access investment capital from a variety of public and private sources
• Preparing competitive applications for public grant opportunities
• Using expanded leadership skills to create strong coalitions
Graduates of the class will participate in a commencement ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Applications for the next class will open in March.
