The Shoals has been placed under a tornado warning and a severe thunderstorm watch until 5:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service office also has the area under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued the watch about 5 p.m. as a front that carries the potential for severe storms comes into the area.
The Shoals also is under a flash flood watch through 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the weather service.
