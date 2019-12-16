Northwest Alabama is under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. today as a strong front approaches the area from Mississippi.
The National Weather Service office in Huntsville issued the watch at 3:45 p.m.
In addition, the area is under a several thunderstorm warning until 5 p.m., authorities said.
The weather service earlier today issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook stating severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening as the cold front approaches.
"Damaging winds, severe hail and tornadoes are all possible with storms this evening," the outlook states. "Locally heavy rain and some minor flooding is also possible."
