Managers of Shoals-area utilities say they've been able to work satisfactorily without lobbies being open due to COVID-19 concerns, but the grace period for non-payment can't last forever.
Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia offices all remain closed this week as officials keep a close watch on the rising number of coronavirus cases in the Shoals.
"We're watching all this closely, but we don't have a timeline for reopening," said Jeff McDonald, manager of Tuscumbia's utilities. "The board meets Monday and we'll be talking about all this. We're thinking right now that (late fees and disconnections) will start back May 26. We can't just keep going like we have been."
Florence Utilities announced last week that accounts must be paid up-to-date by May 26 or risk disconnection.
Florence officials said there's no set date for reopening the lobby, adding that as of yet there's no protection in place for workers.
The lobbies of Muscle Shoals and Sheffield utilities are remaining closed as well.
Sheffield Utilities General Manager Steve Hargrove said a decision could be made soon as to when to reopen. "We will continue following the governor's guidelines."
He said his department will continue working with delinquent customers on an individual, case by case basis.
"We're not putting a date on when we'll start back with disconnections," he said. "We're going to work with people during this tough time."
Muscle Shoals officials said no end to their grace period has been discussed. The lobby remains closed but the drive-in window and after-hours drop box are available, as well as online payment.
The Colbert County Water Department has reopened its lobby in conjunction with the courthouse reopening. County Engineer Jeremy Robison said as of Monday there had been no decision on when the utility's grace period would end.
