Upcoming events that have been canceled or postponed include:
• Shoals Area Special Olympics Banquet set for April 21 is postponed until further notice.
• The Korean War Veterans meeting scheduled for April 1 has been canceled.
• AARP TaxAide sites in Colbert and Lauderdale County will be closed until further notice.
• The Kerry Gilbert Band will not perform tonight at Flo Bama in downtown Florence.
• As of today, Listerhill Credit Union will no longer serve customers in the lobbies, offering drive-through services only. Online services are available to customers as well.
• The Florence-Lauderdale Tourism offices/Visitor Center is closed.
• The Alabama Music Hall of Fame in Tuscumbia is closed.
• FAME Studio in Muscle Shoals is closed.
• Ivy Green, Helen Keller's home in Tuscumbia, is closed until April 6.
• The grand opening and ribbon cutting for Big Lots in its new location at 340 Seville St., Florence, has been postponed until April 25. The event will be at 8:45 a.m.
• Florence Parks and Recreation's Kids Fishing Day scheduled for March 28 at Deibert Park has been canceled.
.• The Crappie Kids Fishing Rodeo set for April 11 at Riverfront Park, Sheffield, has been canceled.
• Design-An-Ad Awards banquet sponsored by the TimesDaily has been postponed until fall.
• Shoals Chamber of Commerce fundraiser on Thursday night with guest speaker Elizabeth Smart has been postponed until September.
• The March 19 Colbert County Board of Education meeting has been canceled.
• The March 20 astronomy night at the LaGrange College site has been canceled.
• The April 3 First Fridays has been canceled.
• Shoals Earth Day, April 4, is postponed.
• Swampers at the Marriott Shoals has canceled all music until April 5.
• American Cancer Society's Shoals Relay for Life and the Survivor Dinner have been postponed.
• The Salvation Army Empty Bowl Luncheon has been postponed.
• Wildwood Tavern in downtown Florence is closed.
• Muscle Shoals Sound Studios in Sheffield is closed.
• The Alabama Shakespeare Festival is canceling or suspending upcoming performances and events through May.
