Finley Miller
Muscle Shoals Middle School
Among the student artwork hanging at the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts is a graphite portrait of a nun. The eighth-grade artist behind the portrait said she was inspired by the story of Henry VIII when she started the project.
“It was originally supposed to be a portrait of Anne of Cleves,” Finley Miller explained.
As Miller was completing the work, she made a last-minute decision that changed the outcome of her piece.
“Mostly, I draw portraits of people because of the detail. It’s easier to portray emotion in someone’s face than it is to convey that in a picture of a landscape,” she said.
Miller said she’s always enjoyed drawing, but recently started pursuing the passion more seriously. As a student at Muscle Shoals Middle School, she said she has had more opportunities in the last two years to explore elective courses like art and drama than she did at her former K-12 school, Lauderdale County High School.
“I had a class in the fifth grade, but the class was dropped by the school,” she said. “Most of my art skills are self-taught. I started drawing because I’m good at it and interested. I think it’s a good way to put your feelings onto paper.”
The portrait of the nun is Miller’s second piece to be submitted to the Artistic Renderings of Youth exhibit at the Kennedy-Douglass Center.
As a seventh-grade student, she said her teacher selected works completed in class and submitted them for the 2022 exhibit. This year, as an advanced art student, Miller was able to select her own work after choosing to participate in the regional project.
While her recent portrait is in black and white, Miller said she also enjoys drawing with colored pencils and painting.
“I have a disturbing amount of clown paintings,” she said with a laugh. “I’ve drawn a lot of clowns because I love all the colors. I really like painting more, but I wanted to challenge myself and practice drawing more realistic portraits with this piece.”
Morgan Seal
Colbert Heights High School
While Morgan Seal was scrolling through Pinterest for inspiration for one of her latest drawings, she was struck by the photo of a man with a puzzling expression. The unknown man would become the subject of her next portrait.
Seal said she was nearly finished with the piece when she decided to inscribe the word “isolation” onto the page in blue ink.
“The entire piece was inspired by what I felt during the height of the pandemic in 2020,” Seal said. “I connected with the piece because I felt the same confusion that is shown on the man’s face.”
Seal, a senior at Colbert Heights High School, said she started her artistic journey around the age of eight, when she got her first sketchbook.
When she was just starting out, she said she was mostly drawn to cartoons, but as she’s gotten older, she’s begun to perfect her skills with a more realistic approach.
“I’ve had Art I and Art II at school, but I’d say I’m mostly self-taught,” she said, adding that she has submitted work to the “Artistic Renderings of Youth” exhibit every year since the 10th grade. She received an Honorable Mention ribbon for her very first submission.
“Submitting work to the show made me want to improve my work, and it made me want to pursue more scholarships,” she said. “My main goal is to earn a scholarship out of the experience.”
Seal wants to continue her artistic studies in college and is considering enrolling at the University of North Alabama. She said she hopes to forge a career that will allow her to express her creativity and give her the freedom to commission her own work on the side.
Lauren Bernard
Deshler High School
Originally planning to draw a colorful graphite picture of hummingbirds, Lauren Bernard shifted the plan for her work when she stumbled on a photo of the woman she used to reference her colored pencil portrait that won Best in Show in the Senior Division of the 2023 “Artistic Renderings of Youth” exhibit.
“She’s not someone I know,” Bernard said. “I usually draw people more than I draw anything else. I like studying the structures of different faces.”
The penciled piece was one of two projects she submitted to the show. Bernard, who also has a piqued interest in photography, submitted a nighttime streetscape picture she took with her phone in the Shoals area.
She said her dad suggested the pick as she was scrolling through her recent photos trying to decide on one to contribute to the exhibit.
“My dad is really artistic,” she said. “He’s an architect, but he also creates or paints things for my mom every year for Christmas or birthdays and things.”
Bernard said she shares an interest in art with her dad, but her passions were also encouraged by both her parents and art teachers in school.
She said she began to focus on her talents in about the third or fourth grade. Hearing positive feedback from her peers and family encouraged her to keep practicing.
“Occasionally, I’ll do some painting, but I like working with pencils the best,” she said. “I feel like I can control the colors and the darkness of the piece easier in pencil. I have more experience with that than painting.”
The colored pencil work for this year’s show isn’t the first piece that’s earned her ribbons through the exhibit. Bernard said she’s also received Best in Show and the first-pace ribbon in her division for another colored pencil drawing she submitted in 2021.
While the high school junior continues weighing options for college, she said she does hope to pursue a career in art or photography.
Christina Blackmon
Cherokee High School
It took Christina Blackmon two months to complete one of her most recent works, a colorful gouache painting of a teacup surrounded by blossoms.
When she began, she said she’d set a goal to take her time on one painting.
“I’ve never done that before,” Blackmon said. “Most of my pieces don’t take much time to complete, but if I stare at something long enough, I will see some imperfection.”
Blackmon, who is the only student in her school who elected to take the advanced class, Art IV, said she’d often take her class time to work on the piece and even dedicate some time after school to the project.
She committed to painting the teacup after her art teacher, Wesley Hooper, asked her to work on something to submit to the “Artistic Renderings of Youth” exhibit. She found the reference piece, a bouquet spurting out of the teacup, but knew she wanted to make the piece more original by changing the florals.
“At one point, I didn’t like the color I had made for the flowers,” she said.
Deciding to paint over that portion of canvas and start over, she knew it would be tedious work because she’d have to color-match the background. With gouache paint, which combines the qualities of watercolor and acrylic paints, she said colors get brighter as you activate the paint with water.
Blackmon said she’s submitted work to the annual exhibit each year since she was in the eighth grade, but the teacup piece is the first to earn her a ribbon.
“I had looked at it for so long, I got sick of it,” she said. “It was a shock when they called and said this work had won something.”
While the Cherokee High School senior has been drawing and painting since she was young, she said she sees the craft as more of a hobby. She hopes to combine her interests in science and art in pursuing a career.
“I’d love to be a mortician,” she said. “My dad once told me, if you’re going to do something, go all the way. My parents have always been supportive, but I don’t think they see art as a viable career. It’s made me a little terrified.”
Blackmon said she plans to continue to draw and create as a side hustle and has already commissioned several art pieces to a couple of her teachers and other interested admirers of her work.
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.