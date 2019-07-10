FLORENCE — Police have arrested a man in connection with the Sunday night armed robbery at an east Florence package store.
Taylor Shane Ryan, 21, Florence, is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, police Capt. Brad Holmes said.
Ryan is charged in the 9:20 p.m. Sunday robbery at Good Spirits Package Store, 1441 Huntsville Road, authorities said.
He is in the Lauderdale County Detention Center and a $52,000 bond has been set, Holmes said.
The clerk was treated for injuries sustained during the robbery. Holmes said she was struck in the head once with a pistol.
