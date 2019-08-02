FLORENCE — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with recent "wedding crasher" thefts.
Sandra Lynn Henson, 52, Rienzi, Mississippi, was arrested Thursday on one count each of third-degree theft of property, and fourth-degree theft of property, according to a Florence police release.
The charges are connected to the theft of gifts from two local weddings.
Henson turned herself in to police and was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center with bond set at $2,500, police said.
