SHEFFIELD — A search warrant at a Southeast 17th Street residence resulted in the arrest of a major local drug dealer, police said.
Marquis Duron McCray faces numerous charges after authorities executed a search warrant on his residence Tuesday and found multiple drugs and more than $20,000 cash, Police Chief Ricky Terry said.
McCray is charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance for distribution, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and five counts of possession of a controlled substance, Terry said.
There also could be a federal case connected to $3,000 worth of $100 counterfeit bills that were confiscated, authorities said.
Terry said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also was involved in the bust because of a federal case in Oxford, Mississippi, involving two handguns found at the house. The bureau confiscated the guns and McCray's cellphone.
"We had some complaints from citizens in the neighborhood that a lot of traffic was coming in and out the house and we'd been watching it," Terry said. "We consider him a major player."
He said they also have received reports about possible gambling and stolen weapons connected to the case.
McCray is in the Colbert County Jail with bail set at $37,500, the chief said. However, a hold is expected to be placed on him due to a possible bond revocation from a Shelby County case involving a pharmacy burglary.
Authorities found 15 grams of cocaine, 174 Xanax pills, 101/2 hydrocodone pills, 6 grams of marijuana and 12 pills that are an assortment of other controlled substances, Terry said.
He said the Colbert County Drug Task Force, Muscle Shoals Police SWAT Team and Colbert County Sheriff's Office also participated in the case.
The 17th Street residence is near the Headstart Sheffield Center, so if McCrary is convicted a five-year sentence could be added due to the proximity to the school, officials said.
Colbert Sheriff Frank Williamson said he is impressed by the work of all officers and deputies involved in the operation to apprehend McCray.
"I'm proud of them, and they're glad he has been arrested," Williamson said.
