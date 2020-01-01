FLORENCE — Police arrested four people in two unrelated burglaries this week.
Those arrested include Karen R. Ezro, 36, of Killen; James R. Wooten, 45, Wayne L. Grubbs, 38, and Carl D. Pigg, 54, all of Florence, police said.
Ezro, Wooten and Grubbs were arrested in connection with a home burglary at an east Florence location, police Sgt. Greg Cobb said.
He said officers were dispatched to the South Eclipse Street residence Sunday amid a report that people were loading appliances into the back of a vehicle.
"An officer observed a vehicle meeting the description and conducted a traffic stop," Cobb said. "During the traffic stop, it was determined that the vehicle and the occupants were involved in the burglary. The three subjects in the vehicle were transported to the Police Department for questioning."
He said each of the three is charged with third-degree burglary and fourth-degree theft of property.
The burglary charges are third-degree felonies, punishable by 1 to 10 years in prison, according to the Code of Alabama.
The theft charges are first-degree misdemeanors, punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $6,000.
Wooten has been released on bond, while Ezro and Grubbs remain in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $15,500 bond each.
In addition, Ezro is in without bond for failure to obey a warrant, according to the detention center.
That same day, police responded to a vehicle burglary at North Alabama Medical Center, Cobb said. Officers reviewed security camera footage that revealed someone entered the vehicle while it was in a parking lot. He left carrying a bag.
A short time later, police received a call that someone matching the suspect's description left in another vehicle, Cobb said. Officers stopped the vehicle, where Pigg was a passenger.
"Officers arrest Carl Pigg for the break-in and the theft," Cobb said. "Officers also located the property that was taken from the vehicle."
Pigg remains in the detention center on a $17,500 bond.
