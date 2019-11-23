FLORENCE — Two people face numerous theft charges in connection with a string of weekend vehicle break-ins in the Alexander Heights subdivision, authorities said.
Carson Mahan, 24, and Chance Crossett, 26, both of Florence, were arrested Wednesday, police said.
Both remained in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on Thursday with bail set at $46,000 each, jail officials said.
Police Sgt. Greg Cobb said police received calls Friday and Saturday from residents of the subdivision who said their vehicles were burglarized.
"A sixth vehicle had been damaged in the Alexander Heights neighborhood," Cobb said. "Between the five vehicles broken into, a total of two firearms, approximately $505 in U.S. currency, a backpack and a debit card were stolen."
He said officers found Crossett and Mahan in a 2002 GMC Envoy parked at a convenience store at Cloverdale Road and Wright Drive.
Detectives searched the vehicle and recovered property that had been taken in the weekend thefts, police said.
"Due to the recovery of stolen property and additional information, an arrest warrant was issued for Mr. Crossett and Mr. Mahan," Cobb said.
Each is charged with five counts of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts of second-degree theft of property, two counts of third-degree theft of property, two counts of fourth-degree theft of property and a count of second-degree criminal mischief, police said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police Detective Andrew Graves at 256-768-6562 or text a tip to 274637 using the keyword "FPDTIP" plus the message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.