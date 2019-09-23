FLORENCE — Students in the University of North Alabama Art Department's art appreciation studio hybrid class have taken on a colorful community service project that also makes a statement.
The students are painting the service van for the Room in the Inn program. The art deco-style van will also be bearing a strong message: Everyone Matters.
The van will not only be a service vehicle for the program providing shelter for the homeless, but is also a traveling art exhibit.
Students in the department's Painting 1 class as well as those in Art Appreciation will continue working on the van as it remains parked on campus in front of Norton Auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.