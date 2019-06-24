TUSCUMBIA — In its third year, the Art of the Dish antique and vintage china exhibit at Belle Mont Mansion has gained in popularity.
In conjunction with this year's Helen Keller Festival, the exhibit is an Alabama Bicentennial event with the display opening Thursday and continuing through Saturday.
The program will be held at noon on Friday and Saturday, with a catered box lunch served in the courtyard with an educational presentation on 19th century entertaining presented by antiques collector and historian George Terrell.
He will display a complete set of Austrian china arranged in place settings by courses and will describe how elaborate dinners for guests were set and served in the 1800s.
"We've envisioned this as a way to celebrate the state's founding period and the subsequent history of Alabama," said Belle Mont site manager, Stephanie Baker.
The exhibit may be viewed during regular museum hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when regular admission rates apply.
The china and porcelain displays are provided from individual private collections and are located throughout the museum to showcase decorative arts in 19th century Alabama through the mid-20th century.
Site Director Ninon Parker said many of the pieces on display are cherished family heirlooms.
"Among these collections is a chocolate set, which belonged to members of the family who once owned Belle Mont," Parker said. "It will be on loan from descendants of Isaac and Catherine Winston."
Tickets for the luncheon/program are $20 and are on sale at Belle Mont, located at 1569 Cook Lane, Tuscumbia. Tickets also are on sale at the Colbert County Tourism office and Fiddledee D Gift Shop in Tuscumbia. Tickets may also be purchased online at eventbrite.com/e/art-of-the-dish-tickets-62665915440.
