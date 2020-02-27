FLORENCE — Young artists in the Shoals area will showcase their talents next month during the annual "Artistic Renderings of Youth" exhibit at the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts.
The free-to-tour exhibit, which is on display from March 2 through March 27, will showcase more than 300 pieces of art, according to Nadene Mairesse, the center's program coordinator.
It features the work of students in grades seventh through 12th from throughout Colbert and Lauderdale counties in visual arts, 3-D art, computer-generated digital art and photography.
A reception for student artists, their teachers and families will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 5. The public is invited to attend and meet the artists.
Winners for each grade division and category will be announced at the reception with first- through third-place and honorable mention recognized. Other awards include best photograph, best computer generated entry, and Best 3-D.
Each age division will have a Best of Show winner as well.
The University of North Alabama will provide three scholarship awards. Two other awards will be announced during the reception — the Jerry Foster Award (founder of the exhibit) and an award in the name of Ronnie Riner, a deceased beloved Muscle Shoals High School art teacher whose work impacted the Shoals community.
Mairesse said this year's visual arts include drawings, acrylic and watercolor paintings, pen and ink, and pencil, along with the 3-D, computer-generated art and photography.
This year's show will, for the first time be partially exhibited in the main gallery.
"We're really looking forward to the expansion of the show into the main gallery with junior and seniors' art," she said.
The art of students in grades seventh through 10th will be displayed in the center's annex.
Mairesse said this year's show has a little different feel than the shows of the past.
"It's more portraiture and less still life," she said. "About a third of the area's art teachers are new this year, so it's definitely a transition year. I really noticed the number of portraits in all grade levels."
She described the exhibit's artwork as "very personal, reflecting their own personal experiences in the world."
Mariesse said she expects the public to feel the emotion in the exhibit because so many of the images are of people experiencing emotions.
"The show is just really great this year."
