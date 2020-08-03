TUSCUMBIA —The Tennessee Valley Museum of Art's annual "ArtWorks" exhibition is available beyond the physical display this year.
The exhibition, which features the work of art association members, includes various genres such as paintings, sculpture, baskets and more.
The exhibition is on display through Sept. 11. It is open for physical viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
It is also available for online viewing on Facebook, and on the museum's website at tennesseevalleyarts.org
Most of the pieces are available for purchase by calling the museum at 256-383-0533.
This year's collection includes 92 pieces. Artists are local and regional, according to Jennifer Butler Keeton, the association's director of Public Affairs.
"We hope to continue offering exhibitions in a digital format whenever possible," she said.
The People's Choice Award vote is also available online. Voting is done by liking and sharing a favorite piece on the Facebook album, or may be done in person at the museum.
The winner will receive a $25 prize and will be the museum's first featured artist spotlight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.