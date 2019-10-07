KILLEN — Haunting season has begun at one of the nation's highly acclaimed haunted attractions.
Arx Mortis has opened for the season at its 4051 U.S. 72 location.
Arx Mortis, which means "The Castle of Death," boats professional animatronics, actors, makeup and sets, organizers said.
Each year, large portions of the attraction are changed so returning customers get a new experience, officials said.
Remaining dates include this Thursday-Saturday, as well as Oct. 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, 26 and 31.
It is open from 7 to 10 p.m. each of those days.
