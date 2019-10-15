The phrase "thick as pea soup" was a popular one Monday morning in the Shoals as a dense coat of fog shrouded the region.
Conditions caused the National Weather Service to issue a dense fog advisory for that night and morning, stating visibility was reduced to one-fourth of a mile or less for much of Monday morning.
Forecasters say this time of year is among the most common for fog, although it can occur at any time throughout the year.
In fact, an October 2018 article from NASA's Earth Observatory refers to this as fog season in the Northern Hemisphere valley locations.
"As nights lengthen with the season, the atmosphere has more time to cool down and approach the dew point — the temperature at which the air becomes saturated and water vapor condenses into fog," the article states. "Since cold air is denser than warm air, it sinks and drains into valleys, meaning fog develops there first. Many valleys also have rivers and streams, which amplifies the process by providing a ready supply of water vapor."
Valleys were not the only areas experiencing Monday's thick fog, which enveloped virtually all of north Alabama.
The temperature Monday reached the low 40s during the predawn hours and stayed in the 40s and 50s most of the morning, according to weather service data. The dew points were even with or 1 to 3 degrees below the temperatures throughout that time.
Brian Carcione, meteorologist for the weather service's Huntsville office, said this time of year is prime for conditions that cause fog.
"Fall is good for these kinds of events because you start to cool off and there are shifts in temperatures and shifts in moisture," Carcione said. "And you have more widespread rain."
He said temperature fluctuations and moisture also make fog possible in the spring. During the summer, it it possible to form over the Tennessee River.
"What we need basically is the humidity to get to about 100 percent," Carcione said. "What happened Monday morning was we had clear skies over a good portion of the area, and that allowed us to cool really rapidly and there was just a little bit of extra moisture, and that allowed the temperature and humidity to get together so that fog spread over a widespread area."
The weather service offers safety suggestions for driving in the fog. Among them:
• Drive slower and use low-beam headlights or fog lights.
• Never use the high-beam lights because it causes glare.
• Leave plenty of space between your vehicle and others in front of you.
• Follow the lines on the road with your eyes to make sure you are staying in the proper lane.
