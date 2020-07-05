Local pool companies have been swimming in business this year as people are spending more time home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Company officials said above-ground pools particularly are popular, and that is the national trend as well. In fact, it's hard to keep inventory, they said.
"I've been doing this 29 years and never experienced anything like this," said Fred Counce, owner of Castaway Pools and Spas. "Above-ground pools, you can't even get anymore. They're sold out. Anything to do with above-ground pools has been sold out for a month. I literally have people from Memphis calling me."
Counce said the increased demand isn't the only reason for the rarity of stock. He said many manufacturers closed at least temporarily due to the pandemic, which made it difficult for suppliers to restock.
Catherine Hewson of Superior Pool Construction Inc. in Florence said they are staying booked this year.
"We used to do 12 pools a year, and now we're doing 12 a month," Hewson said. "We're covered up."
Chandler Stephenson of Jabco Pools in Tuscumbia said the company is mainly selling above-ground pools because that style of pool is quicker to install.
"We have sold as many above-ground pools in this short period of 'Safer at Home' than we did all of last summer," Stephenson said. "When the kids got out of school, people were coming in in March and opened pools even though the pool water was probably 50 degrees."
Michael Rhodes, owner of BZ Pools in Florence, said people also are concerned about the safety of crowded beaches due to COVID-19, and are choosing instead to spend vacations at home. That is helping boost pool purchases.
Dylan Kasmeier of H&H Truck and Outdoor in Muscle Shoals said the business sold out of its initial supply of all sizes of above-ground pools within about six weeks. He said that applies to all H&H locations.
H&H manager Bill Brownell said Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funds boosted the wallets of some customers and helped entice them into buying a pool since they knew they were going to be stuck at home.
Brownell said some customers who knew they would not be able to go anywhere on vacation told him they were using money they would have spent on vacation.
"We sold four times as many pools within two months as we did all of last year," Brownell said. "The same with spas. We sold 19 pools in one day one weekend."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.