F210925 ASHE
Buy Now

A crew works to build a bridge rail on Friday as construction continues to build a new south overpass over Ashe Boulevard in Sheffield. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey 2021

SHEFFIELD — A contractor is pouring concrete for the bridge rail on the new Ashe Boulevard overpass in anticipation of shifting traffic onto the new span around the first week of October.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

russ.corey@timesdaily.com

or 256-740-5738. Twitter

@TD_.RussCorey

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.