MONTGOMERY — The head of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama said Tuesday the Lauderdale County Commission ultimately has no legal avenue to move a Confederate monument from courthouse property, thanks to a 2017 state act.
Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the association, added this is an example of why his association was against the bill that created the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.
"The association opposed the monuments law that was passed three years ago because we felt the decision about these monuments and memorials should be made by the local governing body of the property where they're located," Brasfield said. "The Legislature took that authority away."
The Alabama Memorial Preservation Act states public monuments that have been in place for 20 to 40 years cannot be moved without a waiver from a state monument commission, Lauderdale County Commission attorney Chris Smith said.
However, the law excludes monuments that have been in place for more than 40 years from that waiver, Smith said.
Brasfield said legislators had tried to pass similar acts in two or three prior sessions, and the association fought those efforts each time.
"Citizens who would come to their county commissions and say remove this monument, they're really going to the wrong place," he said. "The people who are asking why can't the county just do it, they make a good point as to why we opposed the bill. That decision should be made at the county level, but the law will not allow it."
During Monday's Lauderdale County Commission meeting, Commissioner Brad Holmes requested adding an agenda item to move the monument to the Soldier's Rest in Florence City Cemetery. It failed because it did not reach unanimous consent, which is necessary for an item to be added during a meeting.
However, even the commissioners who opposed the request said they did not necessarily oppose moving the monument.
Due to the Memorial Preservation Act, moving the monument would be punishable by a $25,000 fine. Florence Mayor Steve Holt said local businesses have pledged to pay that amount, as well as the cost of moving it and installing the monument at the Soldier's Rest in the city-owned Florence City Cemetery.
However, Commission Chairman Danny Pettus said the state Attorney General's office could respond by requesting an injunction from the courts to prevent the monument's removal.
During rallies last weekend outside the courthouse, protesters called for moving the monument to the Soldier's Rest, which had been suggested by a local group called Project Say Something. Commissioners listened for more than an hour Monday as residents requested the move.
Brasfield said Birmingham and Mobile have moved monuments from city property in their cities without any votes, accepting the $25,000 fines in doing so. The Lauderdale Courthouse is on county property.
A bill was proposed in the 2020 legislative session that would change the fine to as much as $10,000 per day, but it never was considered because the session was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
