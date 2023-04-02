TUSCUMBIA — City officials are taking a wait-and-see approach to hiring beyond the number of vacant firefighter positions they recently filled.
The city council recently approved the hiring of five firefighters, all of whom who were expected to fill vacancies in the department.
Assistant Fire Chief J.T. Fox said the department could use more firefighters, but those talks have not been made with Mayor William Foster.
The mayor said he's willing to discuss additional employees with Chief David Pate, but added that his priority has been getting the department fully staffed with the five new hires.
"My goal was to get those positions filled and people in place before we address new employment," Foster said. "I think we need to see how these employees are going to work out."
So far, they have not worked out so well. One of the candidates withdrew his application, according to fire officials.
The sticking point for hiring firefighters in Tuscumbia may be the pay. Starting salaries for firefighters range between $32,410 and $34,312. That is significantly lower than neighboring city Muscle Shoals. Starting pay for its firefighters is about $44,000.
Certified firefighters in Florence start at $43,945, while the starting pay for a Sheffield firefighter is $38,000.
Foster said it's been a while since the department was fully staffed. He said he realizes it's been difficult on the whole department to work with too few employees.
"We need to wait and see how it goes when we're working full force," Foster said. "Chief has said he wants more people, but we need to first see how it goes with these (vacant) positions filled because it may be OK."
A full slate of firefighters in the department would be 14. Had all five of the candidates stayed with the department, it would have been fully staffed.
