FLORENCE — It's easy to do easy things, but they don't carry the challenges and rewards of doing something difficult.
Scott Kelly said he tries to emphasize that message everywhere he goes. And he speaks from experience, having spent a career that included stints as a NASA astronaut, U.S. Navy captain, fighter pilot and engineer.
Kelly spoke Tuesday night at the University of North Alabama's first 2020 Distinguished Events Series event, sharing stories about his experience of spending a year on the International Space Station.
"It was hard," he said during an interview before the event. "It was a long time. It was challenging and it was one of the most rewarding things in my life."
Kelly also discussed experiences growing up, including an admission that he wasn't always the greatest student but was able to overcome that through hard work and determination.
"Don't follow my example because it's not an easy recovery," he joked.
However, Kelly quickly followed that up: "Never give up on your dreams. If you work for it, all things are possible. There is a zero percent chance of being able to be an astronaut if you don't try to be one."
He also discussed life aboard the Space Station, including spending time with Russian cosmonauts. Kelly laughs when talking about a Friday evening ritual in which everyone aboard would gather for a meal and to socialize. He often would play music on his iPod and the cosmonauts became so familiar with it that they started requesting songs from the band Coldplay.
There was a great kinship among everyone aboard as they lived together, worked together and knew they had to rely on each other.
"There is a lot of focus there, when what you're doing has consequences that can be lethal," Kelly said. "I miss the people I was there with. To have that shared experience with other people brings you closer to them."
The physical strain of living in weightlessness for a year was difficult, he said, mentioning the fluids in his head sometimes made him feel like he was standing on his head. There also was an adjustment when he returned home.
"My legs would be sensitive and it would be uncomfortable to sit for a while because my body hadn't had that pressure in so long," Kelly said.
He said he also had to adjust to not constantly having his days planned for him through a strict schedule of activities and duties.
"One thing that was hard to adapt to is there are activities you do all day long on a schedule that's there and you follow it," Kelly said. "When you get back it's like a ship without a rudder."
