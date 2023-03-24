FLORENCE — Helen Sitter took her position Thursday on the bench at the piano and prepared to play, as a crowd of Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center residents awaited.
"I've been practicing," Sitter said jokingly.
The humor in that remark was not lost on the crowd, which laughed with the knowledge that Sitter brought a lifetime of piano playing experience with her, as she does every Thursday when she volunteers to entertain the residents at the facility.
Sitter then asked Patsy Killen, who often sings with her, for requests, and Killen asked for the "St. Louis Blues."
"Let's see, that's in G, isn't it?" Sitter asked.
"Yes," Killen replied.
Sitter then proceeded to delve into a rendition of the legendary song that would have made its composer and Florence native W.C. Handy proud.
Later in her performance, she agreed to a request to play "Happy Birthday to You," although she sang "me" instead of "you."
That was fitting. After all, Thursday's performance came during a surprise birthday party for Sitter, who turns 100 years old today.
In fact, she ended the happy birthday song with "You're growing old."
The piano-playing volunteer, who also is legally blind due to macular degeneration, brings an upbeat personality and quick wit that she has carried with her throughout the years.
Sitter and the residents look forward to her weekly visit and entertainment. She cannot remember how many years she has performed for Mitchell-Hollingsworth.
"Oh, honey, we volunteered for years," she said.
Ruby Letson, an 89-year-old who is completing a stay in Mitchell-Hollingsworth's rehabilitation portion of the facility, can attest to that. Letson also was a Mitchell-Hollingsworth director decades ago.
"She was volunteering when I came here," Letson said. "Mitchell-Hollingsworth has always had good volunteers. She has been a great addition to Mitchell-Hollingsworth all these years. She's always been very loyal and dependable. There's not enough words to say about her."
For Sitter, the piano continues to be a lifelong passion that started when she was able to reach the keys of the piano at her home as a child.
"I was just big enough to stand up to it," she said. "I would play whatever song I could play."
Sitter summed up the key to a long and happy life in one word — "music."
That came as no surprise to Killen.
"She's told me if she gets depressed or anything, she goes to the piano and plays," she said.
Sitter used to be a piano player for a local group called The Sunshine Band. She said they came up with the name when a woman who worked at the Broadway Recreational Center, where they often performed, remarked that their performances always bring sunshine to the audience.
"We played for years, and played at all the nursing homes," she said.
Sitter laughed when recalling that her late husband, Raymond, wanted to play drums for the band but she had to break it to him that he wasn't very good.
"I told him, 'You know, Raymond, we've got enough people in this band who don't know how to play,'" she said.
Of course, that was a good-natured joke and her husband and the band got a kick out of it.
After all, she never was the type of person to make mean-spirited comments. In fact, Sitter said if there is any piece of advice she could leave for others it would be: "Just be nice to people."
As she swayed to the music while playing another tune, Sitter said music provides a feeling like nothing else.
"Oh, I feel like, 'Get up and go'" when I hear music," she said. "Don't you?"
