FLORENCE — A contractor working for AT&T has begun installing fiber optic cable in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood in north Florence between Chisholm and Cloverdale roads.
Some residents might have noticed blue and orange markings spray painted on their lawns in the right of way near the street.
Florence Gas, Water and Wastewater Department Manager Mike Doyle said it wasn't his department that was doing the work, but he suspected it was fiber optic cable installation.
Before anyone digs in a right of way, they must first identify existing utilities, which in this case, are water lines and other communications lines. Water lines are marked with blue spray paint while buried communications lines are marked with orange paint, Doyle said.
District 5 City Council member Blake Edwards said AT&T was in the Forest Hills neighborhood two or three weeks ago attaching fiber optic cable to overhead utility poles in his neighborhood.
Workers were recently digging holes along a section of Wright Drive, Edwards said, and they were also installing fiber optic cable along Old Chisholm Road near the Polynesian Village apartment complex.
"We are active in the neighborhood," AT&T spokesman Dave Hargrove said. "We are there off and on in the Shoals deploying fiber."
He also confirmed a contractor was installing fiber optic cable on utility poles, which is less expensive than underground installation.
"There's going to be some digging involved and some disruption involved, at least temporarily," Hargrove said. "I think people will benefit from the service."
Florence Mayor Andrew Betterton said AT&T has several easements throughout the city of Florence.
"I know they've done some digging," Betterton said. "I've got some calls from people fussing. If you give them a chance, they will put it back in a reasonable condition."
He said the contractor has also been installing fiber in the Heathrow subdivision off Cloverdale Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.