The Limestone County man accused of feeding meth to an "attack squirrel" was arrested Thursday night in Killen, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office released information on its Twitter site late Thursday night, stating narcotics investigators were doing surveillance at America's Best Value Inn when they saw Mickey Paulk leave on a stolen motorcycle.
"After a brief pursuit, Paulk rammed an investigator vehicle and was arrested," the sheriff's office tweeted, along with a photograph of Paulk in custody.
The sheriff's office later tweeted that Paulk faces charges of attempting to elude, criminal mischief, being a felon in possession of a pistol and receiving stolen property.
The story has made national news since a search warrant was served at Paulk's apartment on June 17 and methamphetamine was found. The squirrel also was found, according to the sheriff's office. In a news release, the sheriff's office stated investigators had information that Paulk kept an "attack squirrel" in his apartment and fed it meth to make it aggressive.
