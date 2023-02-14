MONTGOMERY — A man serving 20 years in prison after pointing a loaded rifle at a Colbert County sheriff's deputy and pulling the trigger is up for parole this week, authorities said.
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will consider parole for Brian Earl Lowry during a Thursday hearing, said Jakiya Dudley, digital media specialist for the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles.
Lowry, 69, who was from Leighton, pleaded guilty to attempted murder in 2008 and was sentenced to 20 years, authorities said.
He has served 15 years, 1 month and 22 days of his 20-year sentence, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Lowry is in the Fountain Correctional Center, according to the department.
On March 18, 2007, Lowry, who was 54 at the time of the crime, used a 30-30 caliber rifle to threaten a deputy who had responded to a domestic disturbance at Lowry's home on Lowry Lane.
During Lowry's plea hearing, prosecutors said Lowry stepped out from behind a tree, pointed the rifle at the deputy and pulled the tripper, but the rifle did not fire.
Prosecutors said at the time of the hearing that they wanted to be certain he was charged with attempting to kill the law enforcement officer.
They said they were prepared to go to trial and argue that Lowry intended to kill the deputy, but were concerned that the jury could have believed that he only intended to scare him.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony in Alabama, punishable by 10 years to life in prison.
