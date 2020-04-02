The Shoals Industrial Development Committee didn't get the answer it wanted from the state attorney general's office: Diverting funds used for industrial recruitment to help small business owners is not allowed.
The committee got its answer from the state office last week. The AG's office said legislation that created the funding mechanism dictates the money be used only for industrial job creation.
That isn't stopping some determined members of the board, including mayors and other community leaders, who say they aren't content to stand idly by without trying to help their small business owners.
That help won't be coming through the recently passed federal CARES Act, the nation's $2.2 trillion stimulus package.
Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said direct help from that relief package goes to cities with a population of at least 500,000.
"We're not giving up because there desperately needs to be help for the retail small business sector," he said.
In Tuscumbia, where small businesses make up the vast majority of the business sector, Mayor Kerry Underwood said just because relief for small business isn't written in the legislation doesn't mean help can't be granted.
"I totally understand that this hasn't been done before, but neither has COVID-19," he said. "It's forcing us all to do things differently. These are desperate times, and this board is doing what it can to find a way to get financial help to them legally. And we need it soon — within a month."
Underwood's concern for retailers in his city has him searching every avenue for help.
"We're trying to get in touch with the governor's office now, hoping to put something together, trying to come up with a proposal. I'm wondering what can be done through executive order during a state of emergency. We're talking a reallocation of funds just this one time."
Underwood said two months of little to no activity in the small business retail sector could "do them in."
"It's ironic, really, how people love this area because of all we have to offer here. That's what makes them love it," he said. "That money has to be used for manufacturing/industrial recruiting, but we have to have these businesses to get them to locate here. It's all tied in together."
Kevin Jackson, president of the Shoals Economic Development Authority, said he's still on board for helping, although he recognizes that a small cash grant wouldn't help a small business much.
He said he appreciates the board's proactive approach to helping, and he agrees that small businesses are a significant part of what makes life good in the Shoals.
"We're not giving up and are still determined to figure out how and what we can do to help," he said.
