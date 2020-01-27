FLORENCE — A taste of Austin, Texas, comes to the Shoals on Wednesday, as three Texas musicians perform at the Kennedy-Douglass Center For The Arts.
Jeff Plankenhorn and "Scrappy" Jud Newcomb, with support by Robert Cline Jr., will perform at the center, 217 E. Tuscaloosa St.
The event is 7-9 p.m. and tickets are $15. For information, call 256-760-6379.
Plankenhorn is noted for his slide-driven guitar style nicknamed the "Plank Guitar," according to his website.
Newcomb is a guitar player who has worked with numerous bands throughout his 31-year career, his website states.
Cline's website states he has toured with groups including The Austin A-Team and The Boys from Muscle Shoals. He said his release, "American Mojo," is an 'homage to Muscle Shoals."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.