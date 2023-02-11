Jason Mott, whose 2021 novel "Hell Of A Book" won the National Book Award for Fiction, will be the presenter for the combined University of North Alabama Writers’ Series and Black History Month Speaker Series. [MALLORY CASH]
FLORENCE — Jason Mott, whose 2021 novel "Hell Of A Book" won the National Book Award for Fiction, will be the presenter for the combined University of North Alabama Writers’ Series and Black History Month Speaker Series, the university announced.
Mott’s presentation will be 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 21 in the Performance Center of the Guillot University Center. This event is free and open to the public.
Mott will read samples of his work and participate in a question-and-answer session afterward. There will be a book signing at the conclusion.
“This year, we’ve decided to combine the UNA Writers’ Series with the Black History Month Speaker Series, and Jason Mott is a super addition to the list of writers who have been part of each series,” said Jason McCall, assistant professor in the department of English. “Jason Mott’s writing is equal parts humorous and heavy, equal parts literary and relatable. Anyone who attends the event will have a chance to listen and learn from a writer who has remained rooted in his communities while also achieving success as a bestselling and award-winning writer.”
In addition, actors from the London Stage will perform William Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet" at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 25. Both performances will be in the GUC Performance Center. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for students, faculty and staff.
