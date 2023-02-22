FLORENCE — It was fitting that author Jason Mott received one of the nation's top honors for writers in 2021 when he won the National Book Award for fiction.
The book, "Hell of a Book," had been resonating in his mind for years. In fact, it even reflects some of his own experiences as a young Black man growing up in the South.
Mott, who was the featured speaker for the University of North Alabama's combined Black History Month Speakers/Writers Series, told the large crowd gathered Tuesday that the book "took almost [his] entire life to build."
Mott described the book as a memoir of sorts, telling three stories in one. He didn't shy from the tough topics of racism, police violence and the Black experience in totality.
He shared some insights into the book's main characters, a Black author on a cross country book tour promoting his best selling novel and a young boy called Soot, who witnesses the ills of the very aspect of society sworn to protect him.
After reading a particularly heart-wrenching passage from his book, Mott shared some of his own life experiences, lending insight into societal frustrations and his own struggle as a writer to get his first work published.
Mott started writing after college. He penned a novel a year for four years.
"And every year for four years I got rejected," he said. "I finally landed a deal with my first of four books and things didn't move quickly. In fact it took another 12 to 13 months to get it published."
He told the audience of mostly high school and college students that prior to his fourth and most celebrated book he spent eight months writing vignettes, a collection of his feelings and thoughts.
"I'd also written about my wacky adventures on book tours for three novels," he said. "I basically just compiled them, put it together and sent it to my agent."
Jason McCall, assistant professor in the UNA Department of English, called Mott's writing "equal parts humorous and heavy, equal parts literary and relatable."
"(Mott's) influence on me as a writer cannot be overstated," McCall said. "Jason has taught me a great deal, including how to be unapologetic about my writing."
